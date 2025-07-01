Menu
Kenneth Soler News: Heads back to Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 1, 2025

Soler is returning to his parent club Espanyol after ending his season-long loan spell in Real Murcia.

Soler featured in five games across all competitions for Real Murcia while on loan from Espanyol, scoring one goal. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and his future remains uncertain as he could be sold or loaned out again.

