Kenneth Taylor Injury: Small doubt ahead of Cremonese tilt
Taylor should be available versus Cremonese but dealt with the flu for most of the week, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Taylor was spotted at the training center on the eve of the game, but might drop to the bench since he skipped multiple training sessions in the lead-up to the clash. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru or Nicolo Rovella would eventually take his place.
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