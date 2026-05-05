Kenneth Taylor News: Paltry outing in Cremonese bout
Taylor (illness) registered two clearances and one chance created and committed one foul in 70 minutes in Monday's 2-1 win against Cremonese.
Taylor continued starting despite being under the weather, but wasn't at his best and didn't stick out on either end. He has logged two assists in the last five contests, adding four chances created, two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles (one won).
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