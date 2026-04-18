Kenneth Taylor News: Picks up helper in Napoli clash

Taylor assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two blocks and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Napoli.

Taylor found Matteo Cancellieri with a square ball from the baseline ahead of the opening goal, recording his second assist in the last three tilts. He has created one chance in three consecutive matches, adding two shots (zero on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and two clearances. Instead, he snapped a five-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.