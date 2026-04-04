Kenneth Taylor News: Provides assist versus Parma

Taylor assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (zero won) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.

Taylor didn't have a superb showing, but combined with Tijjani Noslin before the equalizer, tallying his first helper since moving to Italy, while he has found the target three times. He has fired at least one shot in 10 matches in a row, accumulating 15 attempts (six on target) and adding six key passes and seven crosses (one accurate) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his fourth straight display with at least one tackle, for a total of six (one won).