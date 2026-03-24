Kenneth Taylor News: Scores brace in win

Taylor scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Taylor delivered a strong performance in Sunday's 2-0 win over Bologna, scoring a late brace to secure all three points for his side, ending his six match run without a goal contribution. The midfielder opened the scoring by reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box before adding a second on a Boulaye Dia assist, while also recording one tackle, one interception and one block. The Dutchman is an undisputed starter for his side, but his role does not always allow him to be consistently decisive, having recorded three goal contributions in 15 appearances this season.