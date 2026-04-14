Kenneth Taylor News: Subpar showing against Fiorentina

Taylor recorded two crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created and won one tackle in Monday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Taylor didn't get much going, even though his side attacked at a decent rate despite failing to break through. He has recorded at least one tackle in five straight fixtures, racking up seven (two won), scoring twice, assisting once and logging five shots (two on target) and four key passes during that stretch.