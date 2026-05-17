Kenneth Taylor News: Suspended for season finale

Taylor committed two fouls, drew one and received his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Roma.

Taylor had one of his least convincing displays since moving to Serie A and will miss the last game against Pisa due to yellow-card accumulation. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will likely substitute for him. He has been a day-one starter and has been solid for the most part since coming in from Ajax, notching three goals and two assists and recording 16 shots (six on target), 13 key passes and nine crosses (one accurate) in 17 games (all starts). He's poised to be a building block for the future.