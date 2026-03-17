Kenneth Taylor News: Two crosses in start
Taylor logged one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over AC Milan.
For the second time across Lazio's last four games, Taylor attempted multiple crosses. In each of the four games, he logged exactly one shot. However, Taylor got an on-goal shot in only the first of Taylor's four appearances, and he is without any goals or assists across said span.
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