Kenneth Taylor News: Two shots Saturday
Taylor generated two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Atalanta. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.
Taylor took a pair of shots during Saturday's loss, putting both on goal, but just couldn't find the back of the net. It was a frustrating day for the entire Lazio team as they just couldn't find a way to get past a stout Atalanta defense. Taylor will hope for more productive end product against some easier opponents in the coming weeks.
