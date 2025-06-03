Kenny Lala News: Complete season in Brest

Lala featured in 40 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Lala's attacking prowess from the right-back position added width and creativity to Brest's play during his third season in Brittany. Although his overall performances were lower than last season, his overlapping runs and precise deliveries into the box remained consistent threats to opponents throughout the campaign. The vice-captain's contributions were vital in both defensive solidity and offensive support, helping him set a new career high with 64 clearances. That said, with two years remaining on his contract, there is no doubt he will continue to be a key player and leader in Brest's backline next season.