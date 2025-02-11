Kenny Lala News: Eight crosses in loss

Lala recorded one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 3-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lala sent in eight crosses but failed to create too many chances as the PSG backline proved formidable. It was about as expected, Brest just didn't have the talent or firepower to compete. Lala should have more room to roam forward in coming domestic matches against more manageable opponents.