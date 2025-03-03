Kenny Lala News: Excellent offensively

Lala scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Even though Brest's opponent logged multiple goals Sunday, Lala somewhat compensated for them with the team's lone goal against Lyon. From the flank, Lala was one of only two Brest players who recorded two or more accurate crosses, which is now how many goals he has since November.