Kenny Lala News: Keeps offense humming
Lala created five chances in Brest's 2-0 win over Angers Sunday, logging eight crosses and a corner kick.
Although the defender did not get an assist, he was instrumental in keeping Brest's attack going. He should have a great opportunity to convert some of these passes into assists next Sunday, as Reims has allowed 40 goals in league play and has lost six straight Ligue 1 matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now