Kenny Lala News: Logs assist in return

Lala delivered an assist, sent in two crosses (one accurate) and made three clearances and three interceptions during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.

Lala played well in his return from suspension as he assisted Ludovic Ajorque for his team's lone goal with a perfect cross and then remained solid defensively throughout the rest of the contest. The right-back might not be the same stat-stuffer from the time when he played at Strasbourg but games like this show he can still be very productive on both sides of the ball.