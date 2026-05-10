Kenny Lala News: Option again

Lala has cleared the suspension that forced him to miss Sunday's loss to PSG.

Lala may be selected in the final couple of games of the campaign, so he'll look to take the right-back spot back from Eric Junior. The veteran defender has been reliable for some crosses against most opposition, averaging 3.2 deliveries (1.0 accurate) in addition to his defensive numbers of 2.6 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game.