Lala was a key contributor over the last three seasons with Brest, being especially important on set pieces thanks to his crosses and chance creation. The right-back looks a bit behind at the start of this season, having recorded just one assist in seven games and appearing to take fewer set pieces than in recent campaigns. Lala will hope to get back on track as Brest face two easy opponents in the next three games, with trips to Lorient and Le Havre and a home clash against PSG between both trips.