Kenny Lala News: Will miss clash against Lens

Lala is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Lala will miss the clash against Lens on April. 20 after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The right-back has been an undisputed starter for Brest, his absence will therefore impact the starting XI, with Luck Zogbe and Julien Le Cardinal as possible replacements for that game.