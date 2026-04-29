Kenny Lala headshot

Kenny Lala News: Will miss PSG game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Lala is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Lala picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on May 10. The Ti-Zef's right-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Luck Zogbe likely holding the role until he returns.

Kenny Lala
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now