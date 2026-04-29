Kenny Lala News: Will miss PSG game

Lala is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Lala picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on May 10. The Ti-Zef's right-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Luck Zogbe likely holding the role until he returns.