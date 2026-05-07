Kenny Quetant News: Signs with Bremen for next season

Quetant signed for Werder Bremen from Le Havre on a free transfer ahead of the 2026/27 season, becoming the club's first signing of the summer, according to his future club. "Kenny is a well-trained, technically gifted striker who possesses good pace. He has an exciting profile that will expand our attacking options in the medium term," Head coach Daniel Thioune said.

Quetant was developed through Le Havre's academy before breaking into the first team, making his Ligue 1 debut in Dec. 2025 and going on to make nine league appearances this season alongside one cup outing, contributing one goal. Standing tall, Quetant is described by coach Daniel Thioune as a well-trained, technically skilled striker with good pace whose profile will expand Bremen's attacking options in the medium term. Head of professional football Peter Niemeyer expressed confidence that the young forward can continue his development at the Weserstadion, with the teenager himself eager to get as much playing time as possible and excited by what he has heard about the club's famous atmosphere.