Kenny Tete Injury: Fit to play, not to start

Tete (foot) is fit to play but not to start against Arsenal on Saturday, according to manager Marco Silva. "Kenny is back, maybe in contention, too soon for him to start."

Tete returned to training on grass last week, so while he could see minutes this weekend, his chances of starting are minimal. Tete has missed Fulham's last four games and hasn't played since March 15, when he went the full 90 in a draw vs. Nottingham Forest. With Tete unlikely to start, Timothy Castagne should continue to start at right-back for the Cottagers.