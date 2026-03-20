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Kenny Tete Injury: Late decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Tete is a late call for Saturday's match against Burnley due to a finger and foot knock, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Kenny, we have to make decisions. Tete got a knock in a finger and a foot. Let's see."

Tete looks to be in need of some testing ahead of Saturday's match to see if he is an option, as the defender has been dealt two different knocks. The good news if the injuries appear to be minor, leaving more room for the defender to play. With 21 starts in 22 appearances this season, they will hope their starter is an option, with Timothy Castagne as a possible replacement at right-back.

Kenny Tete
Fulham
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