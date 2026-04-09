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Kenny Tete Injury: Out another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Tete (foot) is out for Saturday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish.

Tete is not yet fit and will wait another week to see the field again, with the defender still suffering from his foot injury. His return date remains up in the air moving forward, as little has been given, potentially still missing further time. The club does have to do without their starting right-back while he is out, leaving Timothy Castagne to start in his place.

Kenny Tete
Fulham
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