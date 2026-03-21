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Kenny Tete Injury: Out to face Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Tete (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Burnley.

Tete is ruled out for Saturday's match against Burnley after picking up two different knocks. While the injuries were initially considered minor, he is not fit enough to be involved. Timothy Castagne is expected to handle duties at right-back in his absence.

Kenny Tete
Fulham
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