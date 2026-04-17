Kenny Tete Injury: Return still unclear

Tete (foot) remains sidelined and without a defined recovery timeline, with manager Marco Silva confirming that he'll miss Saturday's clash against Brentford, BBC Sport reports.

Tete will be out at least for a third consecutive game after playing for the last time on March 15. While Tete continues to work on his recovery, Timothy Castagne is expected to start at right-back. It remains to be seen when the Dutchman will be back in contention. Prior to the injury, he had been a regular defensive contributor, tallying 68 clearances, 65 tackles and 27 interceptions over 22 Premier League appearances this season.