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Kenny Tete Injury: Return still unclear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 11:29am

Tete (foot) remains sidelined and without a defined recovery timeline, with manager Marco Silva confirming that he'll miss Saturday's clash against Brentford, BBC Sport reports.

Tete will be out at least for a third consecutive game after playing for the last time on March 15. While Tete continues to work on his recovery, Timothy Castagne is expected to start at right-back. It remains to be seen when the Dutchman will be back in contention. Prior to the injury, he had been a regular defensive contributor, tallying 68 clearances, 65 tackles and 27 interceptions over 22 Premier League appearances this season.

Kenny Tete
Fulham
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