Kenny Tete Injury: Return still unclear
Tete (foot) remains sidelined and without a defined recovery timeline, with manager Marco Silva confirming that he'll miss Saturday's clash against Brentford, BBC Sport reports.
Tete will be out at least for a third consecutive game after playing for the last time on March 15. While Tete continues to work on his recovery, Timothy Castagne is expected to start at right-back. It remains to be seen when the Dutchman will be back in contention. Prior to the injury, he had been a regular defensive contributor, tallying 68 clearances, 65 tackles and 27 interceptions over 22 Premier League appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenny Tete See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 33 (GW33)4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW31 Wildcard Team: Best Draft for Gameweek 3128 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW31 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target30 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3131 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenny Tete See More