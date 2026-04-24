Kenny Tete Injury: Trains on grass

Tete (foot) remains out but has been able to train on grass, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Kenny is still out, but back on the grass. More involved."

Tete is still not an option as he deals with a foot injury, missing a fourth straight match. However, he has been able to make further progress in his return, as the defender has started to train on grass this week. That said, the club will continue without their starting right-back, leaving Timothy Castagne to start in his place.