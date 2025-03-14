Kenny Tete Injury: Uncertain after break

Tete (knee) is a doubt to return after the international break, according to manager Marco Silva. "Impossible for this game, maybe too soon for the Palace game, 2-3 weeks away maybe."

Tete is still recovering from a knee injury and is hoping to get back after the international break. The first match after the break may still be too early for the defender. Timothy Castagne will continue as the top choice at right-back while Tete recovers.