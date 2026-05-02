Kenny Tete News: Bench option Saturday
Tete (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.
Tete has been included in the squad after returning to grass training last week following a four-match absence, with the coaching staff easing him back via the bench in line with the minimal expectations surrounding his chances of starting this weekend. The right-back had last featured on March 15 when he went the full 90 minutes in a draw against Nottingham Forest, and his 22 Premier League appearances this season underline his importance to the Cottagers when fit. Timothy Castagne is set to retain the starting role at right-back for now, with Tete's return to the first eleven expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he builds back his match sharpness.
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