Kenny Tete News: Creates chance in loss

Tete had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus West Ham United.

Tete got forward in a few different ways throughout Wednesday's loss. He created a chance and took a shot, though the volume was still disappointing on the whole, and neither of his actions were particularly threatening. It was a frustrating match and a big missed opportunity against a hot West Ham side who were bouncing back from shipping five last time out.