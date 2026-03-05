Kenny Tete News: Creates chance in loss
Tete had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus West Ham United.
Tete got forward in a few different ways throughout Wednesday's loss. He created a chance and took a shot, though the volume was still disappointing on the whole, and neither of his actions were particularly threatening. It was a frustrating match and a big missed opportunity against a hot West Ham side who were bouncing back from shipping five last time out.
