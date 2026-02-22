Kento Shiogai News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Shiogai scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to FC Augsburg.

Shiogai scored his first goal since joining Wolfsburg in January, a strike in the 70th minute assisted by Mohammed Amoura which took the 2-1 lead. It was one of two shots he put on target in his 25 minutes off the bench. It's been a somewhat slow start to his tenure with Wolfsburg, but perhaps this goal can give a boost to his confidence and his performance moving forward.