Shiogai is making a move from the Netherlands to Germany this winter, with the forward inking a deal through 2030 with Wolfsburg. This comes as he starts to break onto the scene more this season, with only 49 appearances in his senior career to go along with 15 goals, although he has scored nine of those goals in 14 appearances this season. The young forward does show plenty of promise and could find himself in some rotational minutes early, with the club potentially finding a forward for a few years to come.