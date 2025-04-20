Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Clean sheet in stalemate draw

Arrizabalaga made no saves and delivered a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Arrizabalaga posted an uneventful performance Saturday in a game that ended in a goalless stalemate. He did not have to make any saves but executed a clearing punch. This was his second consecutive clean sheet but he will be challenged to build upon that in the Cherries next against Man United; the Reds have netted eight from their last three matches.