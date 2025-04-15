Fantasy Soccer
Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Arrizabalaga made seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 victory against Fulham.

Arrizabalaga was the busier of the two keepers Monday, he pulled off seven saves and two clearing punches to ensure the Cherries took all three points from the match. It had been nine EPL games since the Spaniard's last clean sheet. He will be challenged to deliver another in Bournemouth's next against Palace. They have put eight in the net from their last four matches.

