Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Commits penalty in draw

Arrizabalaga recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arrizabalaga saved just two of the four shots he faced on target Sunday, one of his conceded goals was from the penalty spot. This is the second consecutive EPL match where the Cherries keeper has caused a penalty. He has delivered five clean sheets from 21 appearances, but it has been five EPL matches since his last. He will be challenged to improve upon that in Bournemouth's next against Brentford. The Bees have netted six from their last three matches.