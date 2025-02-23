Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kepa Arrizabalaga headshot

Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Concedes one in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Arrizabalaga registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Arrizabalaga posted a solid performance Saturday producing five impressive saves and a punch. The Chelsea loanee is having a good season, at 1.2 goals conceded per game he has one of the best records in the EPL. He has delivered five clean sheets but it has been four EPL matches since his last. He will be challenged to produce a shut out in the Cherries next away at Brighton, the Seagulls have netted seven from their last two matches.

Kepa Arrizabalaga
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now