Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Concedes one in loss

Arrizabalaga registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Arrizabalaga posted a solid performance Saturday producing five impressive saves and a punch. The Chelsea loanee is having a good season, at 1.2 goals conceded per game he has one of the best records in the EPL. He has delivered five clean sheets but it has been four EPL matches since his last. He will be challenged to produce a shut out in the Cherries next away at Brighton, the Seagulls have netted seven from their last two matches.