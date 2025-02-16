Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Concedes one in victory at St Marys

Arrizabalaga registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Southampton.

Kepa looked confident Saturday, saving three of the four shots he faced on target. He is currently performing around average with his goalkeeping peers, conceding 1.2 goals per game and pulling off 3.6 saves per game (75%). The Chelsea loanee has produced five clean sheets, two from his last three matches, and has a good chance to deliver another in the Cherries next at home to Wolves. Wolves have only scored three from their last five EPL games.