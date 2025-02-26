Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Concedes two and causes penalty

Arrizabalaga made two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

Kepa conceded two Tuesday, one from the penalty spot caused by his own foul. He has now conceded 1.3 goals per game, one of the better EPL keeper performances, and has delivered five clean sheets this season. It has been five EPL games since his last shut out. He will be challenged to keep the ball out of the net in the Cherries next, away to Tottenham. Spurs have netted five from their last two matches.