Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Could have been sharper in loss

Arrizabalaga recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Brentford.

Arrizabalaga saved just two of the four on target attempts he faced Saturday. He could have been better at preventing the goals. The Chelsea loanee has not been at his best over the last few games, but with an average of 3.5 saves per game he currently has one of the best statistics in the EPL. From 22 appearances he has produced five clean sheets, and has a good chance to build upon that in the Cherries next EPL game at home to Ipswich. The Tractor Boys have lost their last five EPL matches.