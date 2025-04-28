Fantasy Soccer
Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Five saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Arrizabalaga registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Arrizabalaga pulled off five strong saves Sunday and made two clearances in a match where his team played most of the second half with 10 men. From 27 appearances he has produced seven clean sheets, with two coming from his previous two matches. He will be challenged to produce a shut out in the Cherries next away at Arsenal; the Gunners have netted eight from their previous three matches.

