Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Five saves in loss

Arrizabalaga registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Arrizabalaga pulled off five vital saves Saturday. The two conceded goals could not be put down to goalkeeping errors, both were from Mohamed Salah, the first from the penalty spot and the other a sublimely executed shot into the top corner. The Chelsea loanee has been in good form, he's delivered three clean sheets from his previous five EPL appearances. There is a good chance he will be able to build on that in the Cherries next, which is against bottom of the table Southampton.