Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kepa Arrizabalaga headshot

Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Lackluster in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Arrizabalaga made no saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

Arrizabalaga put in a lackluster performance Wednesday, he did not manage any saves and conceded both shots he faced on target. It has now been five EPL matches since the Spaniard last delivered a shut out. He has a good chance of improving that in the Cherries next against West Ham; the Hammers have scored only twice from their last three matches.

Kepa Arrizabalaga
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now