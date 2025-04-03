Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Lackluster in loss

Arrizabalaga made no saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

Arrizabalaga put in a lackluster performance Wednesday, he did not manage any saves and conceded both shots he faced on target. It has now been five EPL matches since the Spaniard last delivered a shut out. He has a good chance of improving that in the Cherries next against West Ham; the Hammers have scored only twice from their last three matches.