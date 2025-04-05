Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Mediocre in West Ham draw

Arrizabalaga made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus West Ham United.

Kepa posted a very mediocre performance Saturday. He completed two saves, a clearing punch and conceded two; he could have been sharper to prevent one of the goals. It has now been eight matches since he last posted a clean sheet and he will be challenged to improve that in the Cherries next against Fulham. The Cottagers have scored in each of their last four EPL games.