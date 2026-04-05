Kepa Arrizabalaga headshot

Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Struggles again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Arrizabalaga recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Arrizabalaga struggled in the Carabao Cup final and once again had a rough Cup outing, allowing two against Championship side Southampton on Saturday. He will likely return to the bench for the rest of the campaign as Arsenal chases down league and UCL glory, with David Raya to return to his starting role.

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal
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