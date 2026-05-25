Kepa Arrizabalaga headshot

Kepa Arrizabalaga News: Two saves in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Arrizabalaga registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Arrizabalaga made his first Premier League appearance for Arsenal in Sunday's 2-1 season finale win over Crystal Palace, coming off his line with authority to stonewall Daniel Munoz's close-range header with a sharp first-half stop before getting beaten late by Jean-Philippe Mateta's 89th minute header. He showed good command in key moments despite limited action across the match. Kepa wraps up his campaign with 14 saves in six appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal
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