Kerem Akturkoglu Injury: Cleared and back in training
Akturkoglu (knee) has been cleared and has returned to training after recovering from a knee sprain, with coach Vincenzo Montella taking a cautious approach to his reintegration to avoid any risk of a setback. "We had a small concern about Kerem, but he has recovered and can resume training. I am not rushing anything, we do not want to take any risks."
Akturkoglu's recovery is a significant relief for Turkey heading into the World Cup, with the forward expected to be fully available for the tournament after the initial scare in training. The coach's measured approach underlines the importance the staff place on having him in peak condition rather than rushing him back prematurely for the pre-tournament friendly schedule.
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