Kerem Akturkoglu Injury: Running, targeting second friendly

Akturkoglu (knee) has returned to running drills and could feature in the second friendly against Venezuela on June 7, according to coach Vincenzo Montella, per Yagız Sabuncuoglu of NOW TV Turkiye. "We experienced a great deal of fear that day. Thank goodness, there's no serious condition. Kerem has started running drills. I might give him some playing time in the match on the 7th."

Akturkoglu had been set for around 10 days on the sidelines after suffering a knee sprain in training, and his return to running drills is an encouraging development that confirms his World Cup participation remains intact. The coach's positive update is a significant relief for Turkey heading into the tournament, with the striker expected to be fully available by the time their opening fixture arrives.