Kerem Akturkoglu Injury: Suffers knee sprain in training

Akturkoglu (knee) suffered a knee sprain during Turkiye's national team training session on Friday after tripping on the grass during a small-sided game, but is expected to be sidelined for around 10 days with no obstacle to his World Cup participation, according to Fanatik.

Akturkoglu was visibly distressed after the injury, leaving the pitch in tears and requiring a vehicle to transport him back to the facilities after having difficulty walking. The forward's knee was bandaged following the initial intervention from the medical team, but the subsequent extensive checks delivered a significant relief for both player and Turkiye, confirming that the winger should be available in time for the tournament despite the scare in training.