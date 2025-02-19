Kerem Akturkoglu News: Scores opener against Monaco

Akturkoglu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-3 draw against Monaco.

Akturkoglu scored the opener in the 22nd minute, assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis. He recorded only one shot in the game, highlighting his clinical finish early on. This goal marked his fourth of the season in the Champions League from 10 appearances. He will aim to add more goals in the next round after helping his team qualify.