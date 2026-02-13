Kervin Arriaga Injury: Could be available Sunday

Arriaga (head) is progressing well in his recovery from the injury he suffered against Athletic Club and could be an option for Sunday's derby against Valencia, according to Super Deporte.

Arriaga is working on the side this week and following concussion protocols after the head knock he suffered with Unai Simon in Sunday's loss. The midfielder is trending in the right direction and could be in the mix for Sunday's derby against Valencia if he continues to progress. That said, he has mostly been a depth piece since new coach Luis Castro took over, so even if he is ruled out, it would not significantly alter the starting XI.