Kervin Arriaga Injury: Option for derby

Arriaga (head) is progressing well in his recovery from the injury he suffered against Athletic Club and is an option for Sunday's derby against Valencia, coach Luis Castro said in the press conference. "He trained all week, he is available, we will see how we will use him."

Arriaga trained with the team this week following concussion protocols after the head knock he suffered with Unai Simon in Sunday's loss. The midfielder is trending in the right direction and is back in the mix for Sunday's derby against Valencia. That said, he has mostly been a depth piece since new coach Luis Castro took over, so it remains to be seen how he will be used moving forward.